Postal employee union’s financial aid for farmers

All India Postal Employees’ Union Group - C A.P. circle branch provided financial assistance of ₹2.79 lakh to the farmers who are staging protests in Delhi against the farm laws enacted recently, according to a press release by union secretary B. Sridhar Babu.
He said that the said laws were passed in Parliament against all norms, and they would adversely affect food security and deprive farmers of remunerative prices. Besides, the laws would expose the pricing of essential commodities to the vagaries of the market.
The manner in which the farmers’ agitation was being suppressed reflected the NDA government’s authoritarian mindset, Mr. Sridhar Babu alleged.
The financial support extended by the union was in solidarity with the farmers’ protests which, Mr. Sridhar Babu exuded confidence, would ultimately force the Central government to annul the laws that were detrimental to farmers’ interests.
