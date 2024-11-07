ADVERTISEMENT

Postal dept. to organise special camps to offer banking services in Andhra

Published - November 07, 2024 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts on Thursday (November 7) announced the launch of a State-wide initiative aimed at supporting the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to ensure that people have a streamlined access to social benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under this initiative, being taken up in collaboration with the State government and local administrations, special camps would be organised outside post offices till November 15 at village and ward secretariat levels to provide various services. These include helping people open new bank accounts, link Aadhaar to existing India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) accounts and facilitating NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) mapping.

The initiative is aimed at reactivating over 64.8 lakh accounts that are currently inactive, through more than 10,000 post offices across the State, a release from the department said. The process is set to be completed by November 15.

For more information, people can contact their nearest post offices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US