Postal dept. to organise special camps to offer banking services in Andhra

The Department of Posts on Thursday (November 7) announced the launch of a State-wide initiative aimed at supporting the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to ensure that people have a streamlined access to social benefits.

Under this initiative, being taken up in collaboration with the State government and local administrations, special camps would be organised outside post offices till November 15 at village and ward secretariat levels to provide various services. These include helping people open new bank accounts, link Aadhaar to existing India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) accounts and facilitating NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) mapping.

The initiative is aimed at reactivating over 64.8 lakh accounts that are currently inactive, through more than 10,000 post offices across the State, a release from the department said. The process is set to be completed by November 15.

For more information, people can contact their nearest post offices.