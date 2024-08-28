Postal Department to organise sports events till August 31

In response to the call given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Department of Posts will organise sports events till August 31 (Saturday) in its divisions across the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle. The events, which began on August 26 (Monday), were being held in various disciplines such as table tennis, kabaddi, volleyball, carrom, cricket, chess, and others.

This year the department is planning to conduct All India Postal Carrom Tournament, in November, said K. Santhosh Netha, Director of Postal Services, in a press release. Encouraging employees from all divisions to participate in sports events, he said the circle aims at building a healthier nation by organising sports events, fitness challenges, and awareness programmes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.