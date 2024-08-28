GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Postal Department to organise sports events till August 31

Published - August 28, 2024 10:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In response to the call given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Department of Posts will organise sports events till August 31 (Saturday) in its divisions across the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle. The events, which began on August 26 (Monday), were being held in various disciplines such as table tennis, kabaddi, volleyball, carrom, cricket, chess, and others.

This year the department is planning to conduct All India Postal Carrom Tournament, in November, said K. Santhosh Netha, Director of Postal Services, in a press release. Encouraging employees from all divisions to participate in sports events, he said the circle aims at building a healthier nation by organising sports events, fitness challenges, and awareness programmes.

