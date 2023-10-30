HamberMenu
Postal Department roped in to promote export of coco coir products in Konaseema district

October 30, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - AMALAPURAM

Appala Naidu Tippana 10237

The Export Wing of the District Industries Centre has resolved to promote exporting value-added products made of coconut coir, coconut, and banana nursery plants to Dubai from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. Various exporting agencies, farmer producers’ organisations and farmers met here on Saturday to discuss same.

Speaking on the occasion, district Collector Himanshu Shukla said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district postal office has obtained the necessary permissions to export value-added products made of coir through Indian Post. “The Postal Department will export the coir and valued added products weighing up to 35 kilograms from the Konaseema region in order to promote the exports,” said Mr. Himanshu. The DIC authorities would also submit a report to the Ministry of Commerce to promote exports from the Konaseema region.

