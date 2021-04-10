Postal department releases cover on Indian Skimmer

Report by The Hindu prompted move, say officials

Andhra Pradesh Circle Chief Postmaster General M. Venkateswarlu and JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Ramalinga Raju on Friday released a special cover on the endangered Indian Skimmer (Rynchops albicollis).

“There is a great need to conserve the habitat of the Indian Skimmer in India. The Department of Posts, Andhra Pradesh, has decided to release a special cover after The Hindu published an article on the bird’s breeding activity and population and Kakinada becoming its prime habitat,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said to the gathering on the JNTU-K campus.

The Hindu had published an article in these columns on December 29, 2020, titled ‘Indian Skimmer sighted at creek on Kakinada coast’.

Mr. Venkateswarlu added that developmental policies should not lead to the loss of habitat of various species and marine ecosystems, and expressed sadness over the way the Kakinada mangrove system was being disturbed for various activities.

“The Department of Posts has launched a wide campaign on conservation of the Kakinada mangrove ecosystem by releasing special covers in 2020 and the Indian Skimmer on Friday. We believe that some ecosystems cannot be restored once they have disappeared,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

Conservation

Referring to the dwindling global population of Indian Skimmer, Prof. Ramalinga Raju has demanded the government to declare the new habitat of Indian Skimmer as an ‘extension to the Coringa wildlife sanctuary’.

“Declaring the creek near Kumbabhisekham mudflat, which is a prime habitat for Indian Skimmer in Andhra Pradesh, as Coringa wildlife sanctuary extension will meet the goal of the India's Single Species Action Plan (2018-23)”.

Superintendent of Post Offices (Kakinada Division) D.S.U. Nageswara Reddy and postal department staff were present.