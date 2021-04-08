Postal covers released to mark ashram’s centenary fete

Pinakini Satyagraha Ashram, opened by Gandhi, is referred to as ‘Second Sabarmati’

India Post on Wednesday released a special postal cover to mark the centenary celebrations of Pinakini Satyagraha Ashram at Pallipadu in Nellore district.

It was on this day in 1921 that Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated the ashram, on the banks of river Penna. The ashram, that gained popularity over a period, came to be famously referred to as the ‘Second Sabarmati’.

Expressing his happiness over India Post’s gesture, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: “Releasing a postal cover on the occasion is a due recognition and honour to the ashram. Through this(release), the spirit and ideals of our freedom struggle are brought closer to the current generation.”

He exhorted the youth to visit the ashram to learn about and draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

Landmark moments

The Mahatma visited the ashram again on May 11, 1929 and started the ‘Harijanoddharana Movement’ from the Harijanawada here before extending it to other parts of the country as part of the freedom struggle. The ashram is a centre for Mahatma's values and philosophy, and seeks to educate people about them, according to an official release.