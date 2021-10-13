Postal cover released in honour of ‘Sardar’ Gouthu Latchanna

Srikakulam

The Union government, as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated in connection with the 75th year of Independence, released a postal cover in honour of freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh ‘Sardar’ Gouthu Latchanna on Wednesday.

Leaders cutting across party lines attended the programme organised at Bapuji Kalamandir here. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav were present.

Latchanna’s family has been associated with the TDP for the last three decades.

Latchanna, who was born at Baruva in Srikakulam district in 1909, had fought against the British regime, which earned him the sobriquet ‘Sardar’.

He had taken part in protests such as the Swaraj Movement, the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement.

Even after Independence, Gowthu Latchanna continued his struggle on issues pertaining to the Backward Classes and the farmers.

Speaking at the programme, Post Master General M. Venkateswarulu said the Union government was keen on honouring great freedom fighters to enable the new generation understand their sacrifices.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu and MP K. Rammohan Naidu recalled their association with Latchanna’s family.

North America Telugu Society’s (NATS) India coordinator Yarlagadda Venkanna Chowdary said Latchanna would continue to inspire youth and the Telugu people across the globe.

He urged the government to arrange a photo exhibition in all the districts to enable people to know about Latchanna’s association with leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Latchanna’s son Shyam Sundar Shivaji and granddaughter Sirisha said the release of the postal cover was a moment of pride for the entire State.