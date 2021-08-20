Postal cover on Alluri to be released on Aug. 23

A postal cover will be released in honour of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Seetarama Raju, who had attacked the Krishnadevi Peta police station in Visakhapatnam district on August 23, 1922, as part of his goal to drive away the British from India through an armed rebellion.

The programme is being organised under the aegis of National Alluri Seetarama Raju Yuvajana Sangham at the Alluri Memorial Park at Krishnadevi Peta on August 23, according to Yalla Srikanth, national general secretary of the sangham.

Anakapalle MP B..V. Satyavathi, Narsipatnam MLA Petla Uma Shankar Ganesh, Chief Post Master General of Andhra Pradesh M. Venkateswarlu, Sangham national president Padala Veerabhadra Rao, president Vabbalareddy Subrahmanyam would participate in the programme.