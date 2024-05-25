Postal ballots will be counted first, says Vizianagaram Collector

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Saturday said that the postal ballots would be counted first on June 4th and the votes cast through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) counted later as per official procedure. She reviewed the arrangements for the counting and directed all the staff and officials concerned to be present at the counting centres set up at JNTU-Gurajada-Vizianagaram University and Lendi Engineering College.

According to the Collector, the training programmes for all the officials and staff concerned with regard to counting process has been completed. Cell phones and other electronic gadgets would not be allowed within the counting centres, and they need to be deposited at designated counters.

All concerned officials should wear identity cards till the completion of vote counting and the entire counting process will be recorded. Public information centres will also be set up to provide information quickly to media personnel and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.