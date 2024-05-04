Postal ballot voting begins in Prakasam district with tight security

May 04, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ONGOLE

The general election process began on Saturday with postal ballot voting in all eight Assembly constituencies of the Prakasam district. It will continue till May 7.

A total of 24,631 voters applied for postal ballot and home voting in the district, said District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar. Out of which, 21,562 employees on election duty applied for the postal ballot, 1,355 staff on essential services applied under Form 12, and 1,714 voters applied for home voting under Form 12-D, the DEO said.

Postal ballot voting began in Ongole, Darsi, Markapuram, Santanutalapadu, Kondapi, Giddalur, Kanigiri and Yerragondlapalem Constituencies. “All arrangements have been made for the postal ballot in the district,” said Mr. Kumar, who visited a few polling stations and interacted with the polling staff and voters at Ongole, Kondapi and other segments.

Tight security

“Foolproof security has been arranged at all eight constituencies of the district. Polling was peaceful at all the postal ballot voting centres,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Garud Sumit Sunil, told The Hindu.

“Three-tier security, including armed guards, were deployed at all the polling stations,” added the SP who reviewed the security at the booths.

