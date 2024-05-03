GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Postal ballot, home voting to begin from May 4

May 03, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The postal ballot voting system for election staff and police officers will begin on May 4 (Saturday) and continue till May 7, at DRRM High School for the Ongole Assembly Constituency.

Voters who have applied for home voting under Form 12-D can cast their votes from today. Polling officials will visit the homes of said voters and collect their votes.

Polling officers and assistant polling officers, who applied for the postal ballot under Form-12, can cast their vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the school premises, said the returning officer in a release on Friday. Other polling officers can utilise the postal ballot facility in the same school, on May 5 and 6. Police officers can cast their vote through postal ballot on May 7, the returning officer said.

