Post VRS, BSNL’s cost-cutting spree continues

After extending the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for a chunk of its employees, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is keen to continue the cost-cutting spree by exploring various options, including outsourcing of jobs and renting out vacant landed properties.

As many as 336 out of 691 employees opted for the VRS in Chittoor district alone, putting a question mark on continuity in customer services. As the manpower is now halved, the company is all set to outsource a number of jobs to not let consumers feel the impact. Already, the maintenance of network-related external assets have been outsourced. Similarly, renting out vacant buildings in Tirupati and Chittoor cities is another option being seriously contemplated.

The BSNL is directly running only seven out of the 20 customer care centres spread across Chittoor district, as the rest are franchisee outlets. Tender process is on to hand over all the centres to franchisees to be run in retail mode. “After this arrangement takes effect, even telephone bills can be paid in the outsourced customer care centres,” says A. Gopala Krishna Rao, General Manager of BSNL Tirupati Telecom District.

Another proposal on the anvil is to invite partners to offer fibre net services in specific areas, say a colony. “We are scouting for localised franchisees to offer our fibre net,” Mr. Rao said, indicating that the tie-up would be on a revenue-sharing basis.

Eye on 4G

Mr. Rao announced that 4G service would be made available across the district in the first quarter of the next financial year, as the government was set to allocate spectrum in April. At present, 4G service was available in Chittoor, Palamaner, Madanapalli, Pakala, Kalikiri, Piler and Puttur. Tirupati would get the service after making a smooth transition from 3G to 4G in April, he added.