‘Post-vaccinal ADEM caused death of ASHA worker’

GUNTUR

25 January 2021 23:26 IST

So far, 16 persons have reported complications after getting the jab in the district

The death of 42-year-old Accredited Social Health Activist B. Vijayalakshmi at the Government General Hospital is due to post-vaccinal Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM), which is a rare event (1 in 1.5 lakh cases), according to a senior doctor.

ADEM is an autoimmune condition that is associated with post-vaccine complications, said a senior neurologist.

“A patient is affected by ADEM when the antibodies in the vaccine react with antigens in the brain. The condition is associated with 20 to 30% of mortality, but it is completely curable,’’ said the doctor.

A histopathological (post-mortem) examination would provide the conclusive analysis and the case study would prove valuable insights into the Adverse Events Followed by Immunisation (AEFI). The AEFI committee has been formed to handle post-vaccinal complications and 16 AEFI cases have been reported so far in the district.

Minister assures kin of support

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Das (Nani) accompanied by senior health officials visited the house of Ms. Vijayalakshmi on Monday and assured her family of all support from the government. The Minister also promised that her family would be paid ₹50 lakh as compensation from the government.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi was active during the pandemic and her husband works as a Village Revenue Assistant. Hours after being administered a vaccine on January 20, she complained of fever, epigastric pain and was shifted to NRI General Hospital. On January 22, she was shifted to the Government General Hospital and was reported to be in a semi-conscious condition. Even though doctors tried to resuscitate her using a ventilator, she died in the early hours of January 24.

The AEFI committee met on the GGH premises and reviewed the case. District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar promised that the family would get a job and a house site.