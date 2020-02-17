Post PRS centre opened at HC

A new Post Passenger Reservation System (PRS) service facility was inaugurated at the Post Office on the premises of the High Court at Nelapadu by Chief Justice of A.P. High court J.K. Maheswari.

Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur, R. Mohanraja, Post Master General M .Eleesha, Post Master General, Vijayawada, K.V. Rama Meher and senior divisional commercial manager Narendra Verma were present.

Usually, computerised reservation facility is provided at major railway stations across the country. Considering the demand at major constitutional bodies and business locations, the Railways decided to provide computerised passenger reservation system at the post office located in the High Court.

The Passenger Reservation location is called India Post PRS Centre in Nelapadu and it is operated by India Post. The working hours are 9 am to 4 pm.