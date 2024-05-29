Post-poll violence: 141 arrested, 54 history sheets opened in Tirupati

The district administration has strengthened the security following incidents of post-poll violence in Tirupati district and arrested 141 persons involved in the case so far, 54 history sheets were also opened against the identified miscreants.

After instituting a three-tier security system around the counting centre, the police department has arranged 25 check-posts at the inner and outer cordons along the routes leading to the centre. Considering the threat to the safety of the various candidates, police have assigned escorts and shadow parties to them, besides ensuring 24x7 surveillance around their residences through CCTVs.

District Collector Pravin Kumar hopes to complete the counting process for the keenly-watched Tirupati and Chandragiri constituencies in 20 or 22 rounds. “The counting staff are being trained to handle the process smoothly,” he said.

Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju said that cordon-and-search operations, ‘Nakabandi’ and vehicular checks are being conducted across the district to fish out suspicious elements. Similarly, lodges are being thoroughly searched to identify any trouble-mongers.

Flag marches

In the Chandragiri constituency, which remained the epicentre of post-poll violence, the department conducted flag marches in Panapakam, Kalroadpalle, Kasipentla, M. Kongaravaripalle, Mungilipattu and M. Kothapalle villages on Wednesday. Chandragiri sub-division police, accompanied by CISF members, went around the villages and urged the residents to observe restraint.

