GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Post-poll violence: 141 arrested, 54 history sheets opened in Tirupati

In preparation for counting day, police have set up a three-tier security system around the counting centre and 25 check-posts along the route leading up to the centre

Published - May 29, 2024 10:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Police taking out a flag march in the sensitive Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district on Wednesday, ahead of the vote counting process.

Police taking out a flag march in the sensitive Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district on Wednesday, ahead of the vote counting process.

The district administration has strengthened the security following incidents of post-poll violence in Tirupati district and arrested 141 persons involved in the case so far, 54 history sheets were also opened against the identified miscreants.

After instituting a three-tier security system around the counting centre, the police department has arranged 25 check-posts at the inner and outer cordons along the routes leading to the centre. Considering the threat to the safety of the various candidates, police have assigned escorts and shadow parties to them, besides ensuring 24x7 surveillance around their residences through CCTVs.

District Collector Pravin Kumar hopes to complete the counting process for the keenly-watched Tirupati and Chandragiri constituencies in 20 or 22 rounds. “The counting staff are being trained to handle the process smoothly,” he said.

Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju said that cordon-and-search operations, ‘Nakabandi’ and vehicular checks are being conducted across the district to fish out suspicious elements. Similarly, lodges are being thoroughly searched to identify any trouble-mongers.

Flag marches

In the Chandragiri constituency, which remained the epicentre of post-poll violence, the department conducted flag marches in Panapakam, Kalroadpalle, Kasipentla, M. Kongaravaripalle, Mungilipattu and M. Kothapalle villages on Wednesday. Chandragiri sub-division police, accompanied by CISF members, went around the villages and urged the residents to observe restraint.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.