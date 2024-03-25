Post-COVID food habit poses threat to Olive Ridley turtles on Andhra Pradesh coast 

March 25, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KAKINADA

A rare food habit arguably adopted by the people living along the Andhra Pradesh coast is posing a threat to Olive Ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea).

After the coronavirus pandemic, the coastal communities, particularly those living along the Machilipatnam coast, have started consuming the eggs of Olive Ridleys. The rich medicinal and nutritional value of the eggs is being cited as the reason for it.

Olive Ridley is recognised as ‘Vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red list. Any harm to the species is punishable under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past decade, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the prime nesting and breeding grounds for the species. The species breed in winter and hatchlings are released till the end of the summer.

Rampant smuggling

In the Krishna estuary, hundreds of Olive Ridley eggs are being sold. The people living by the coast collect the eggs and supply them to the local markets. Eggs packed in bags arrive daily at the Machilipatnam fish market. Unaware of the conservation status of the species, the vendors are selling the eggs.

“Boiled eggs of Olive Ridley have a good demand. Consumers believe the eggs will cure ailments related to the eyes and nervous system. We are procuring the eggs from the locals during the summer,” a seller told The Hindu on a condition of anonymity.

The turtle egg sellers, however, refused to disclose the source from which they procure the eggs.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Turtle egg was not a part of the dietary habits of the people living along the Machilipatnam coast.

“After the pandemic, many locals have started recommending consumption of the turtle eggs and the new food habit has fuelled the demand for the eggs,” some consumers in Machilipatnam fish market said.

By mid-March, a good stock of eggs starts arriving in the market as the nesting season is at its peak. In Machilipatnam, each egg is sold at ₹5. The damaged eggs are also in demand.

“The procurement and sales of turtle eggs are not in our knowledge. We have deputed teams in the six rookeries set up in Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary and Krishna Estuary on the Machilipatnam coast. We will keep a vigil on the alleged sale of eggs”M. Hima Sailaja Eluru Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer

“The procurement and sales of turtle eggs are not in our knowledge. We have deputed dedicated teams comprising local communities in the six rookeries set up in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) and Krishna Estuary on the Machilipatnam coast. We will keep a vigil on the alleged sale of eggs,” Eluru Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer M. Hima Sailaja told The Hindu. Ms. Sailaja is the in-charge of Kolleru Lake and the KWS.

By March 25, the Wildlife Management authorities collected nearly 44,000 turtle eggs and released nearly 2,000 hatchlings in the KWS and the adjoining coastline.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Rajamundry Y. Srinivasa Reddy said that the vigilance teams were on the ground to monitor and document the threats to the Olive Ridley turtles in the Godavari and Krishna estuaries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.