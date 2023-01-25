Post COVID-19, serious readers make a beeline for Tirupati Book Festival

January 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Book lovers are making a beeline for the Tirupati Book Festival-2023 which is being held at the Vinayaka Nagar grounds in Alipiri.

The book festival, organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Tirupati Kendra, is witnessing an encouraging response every year, thanks to the presence of a large number of students in the city which has emerged as a major educational hub of South India with the presence of several universities and national institutes of prominence.

The much-awaited event was not held in 2021 and 2022 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s edition, which is the fifteenth, was thus highly anticipated by the city’s book lovers.

A wide range of books are up for grabs at the festival. Seekers of spiritual and philosophical books can head to the stalls put up by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Ramakrishna Vivekananda Publications, Aurobindo Society, Dr. Vedavyas Research Studies as well as host Bhavan’s own stall.

Fiction and non-fiction sections are also a big draw, drawing young and old readers alike. A large number of books on subjects like science and technology, literature, history, astrology and computer science as well as comic books are highly sought after by students. Bhavan’s students have displayed science exhibits aimed at kindling interest among the visitors.

The scientific lectures, spiritual speeches and competitions for students conducted parallelly in the evenings also act as a crowdpuller. “We have roped in experts from varied backgrounds to address the public during the nine days,” says Bhavan’s honorary director N. Satyanarayana Raju.

Impressive footfalls

The stalls by Visalandhra, Vijayavani Publishers, Supreme Law Press, Byju’s, Parimal, Children’s Book House, Nalla Malla Reddy, BL Book Links, Pallavi, Emesco, ARM Just Books and Syed’s Book Hub are not only witnessing impressive footfalls, but the revenue is also encouraging. “The number of serious readers has increased this year and the business is as per our expectations,” says a stall owner, requesting to remain unnamed.

The expo ends with a valedictory function on January 29.