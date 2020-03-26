Andhra Pradesh

Post COVID-19 positive case, sanitary drive in Guntur

The patient’s has a travel history of Dubai, Delhi, and Ajmer; he moved freely on return and even attended a family gathering; 35 persons identified, and their samples sent for testing

With a 52-year-old man from Mangaldas Nagar in the city testing positive for COVID-19, the district administration has launched a comprehensive sanitary drive in the neighbourhood.

The man, a close relative of an elected representative, had been a Tobacco trader and visited Delhi recently. His travel history showed that he came from Dubai, went to Ajmer on a pilgrimage, travelled to Delhi on March 18, and came to Guntur by train the next day.

Out in the open

Since then he attended daily events and even took part in a family gathering on March 22, the day people observed Janata Curfew. The next day, he developed flue like symptoms and the test results showed him to be COVID-19 positive.

On Wednesday, the district administration and the municipal corporation personnel conducted a sanitisation drive in the neighbourhood .

Home quarantined

“We have identified about 35 persons with whom the affected person had contacts, and we advised them to go into home quarantine. The positive tested person has been admitted at Fever Hospital here,” said a senior official.

On Thursday, the administration began sanitising the three-kilometre periphery of Mangal Das Nagar.

