Positivity rate spikes in Anantapur district

ANANTAPUR

20 June 2021 21:20 IST

The positivity rate in Anantapur district, which hovered around 5% for the past 10 days, went up to 7.21% with 396 samples out of the total of 5,494 collected samples testing positive on Saturday.

Kurnool district reported its lowest number of COVID-19 cases during the second wave since March 1, with only 127 cases in the past 24 hours. The district’s active caseload now stands at 1,608 while the death toll stands at 804 after two persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative fatalities in Anantapur were 1,027, including three in the last 24 hours, but the number of active positive cases was only 1,372 as of Sunday with 811 of them being treated at hospital. There were 134 patients in ICU wards, 114 on oxygen-supported beds while the remaining 563 did not need any oxygen support.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, 80,691 persons were vaccinated on a single day taking the total number of vaccinations to 8,89,921 doses with 6.91 lakh persons taking the first dose and 1.98 lakh taking the second dose also.