Positivity rate on decline in south coastal Andhra

NELLORE/ONGOLE

15 October 2020 00:52 IST

365 persons reported to have contracted the infection in Prakasam, Nellore

The curve continued to flatten in south coastal Andhra as 365 cases were reported from the two districts of Nellore and Prakasam, while three deaths, all in Prakasam, were reported in the last 24 hours as per a bulletin released by the State government on Wednesday night.

With this, the cumulative number of deaths in Prakasam marginally climbed to 543 while Nellore’s toll remained unchanged at 474. On the other hand, the daily tally showed a steady slide as only 146 tested positive in Prakasam and 219 in Nellore.

The number of persons getting discharged from hospitals was about 300 more than fresh admissions into hospitals in the last 24 hours as the Standard Treatment Protocol followed by the health professionals paid dividends.

As many as 662(292 in Nellore and 370 in Prakasam) recovered from the illness in the region, taking the number of recoveries to 1.07 lakh. With this, the number of active cases came down to manageable 2,865 in Nellore district and 3,752 in Prakasam.

As many as 2,950 patients were provided treatment at home in Prakasam district, while 494 of the 998 patients in hospitals were provided with oxygen/ventilator support as they suffered from respiratory problems.

The Government General Hospital in Ongole alone accounted for 369 deaths of the district’s 543. Over 6,000 patients tested negative for the disease in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours. So far, 5.15 lakh patients have been subjected to testing, said Prakasam COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards.