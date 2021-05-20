Positivity rate in Anantapur shows a downward trend

A 500-bed temporary hospital is being set up at Tadipatri in Anantapur district.

ANANTAPUR

20 May 2021 23:44 IST

‘Doctors verifying complaints related to black fungus’

The positivity rate of coronavirus infections in Anantapur district has shown a downward trend, with the figures in the past 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Thursday plummeting to 25.36% from the peak of 45.01% on May 16.

As many as 7,075 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, of which 1,794 were confirmed positive. Nine persons succumbed to the infection in the said period, pushing up the total deaths to 818. However, the number of active cases came down to 12,189 from the peak of 17,524 on May 17.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu told The Hindu that the doctors at the Government General Hospital (GGH) were verifying the complaints pertaining to black fungus infection in the district, but it was yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Kurnool district recorded 1178 new infections in the last 24 hours and seven patients died, taking the total toll to 657. The number of active cases was put at 7,415.

The daily positivity rate which was 17.13% on April 24, when the night curfew was imposed, increased to 28.82% on May 1, when the trading community began partial lockdown by themselves. The rate was a bit lower at 24.97% on May 4, but increased to 45.01% on May 16.

DMHO Y. Kameswara Prasad observed that the downward trend of the positive cases had begun and the curve was likely to flatten by May 30 as the number of discharges per day were increasing when compared to the number of people getting admitted to hospitals.

On Thursday, 4,599 patients were discharged. As many as 2,469 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals, with all 260 ICU and 1,554 oxygen-supported beds in government and private facilities occupied.

Meanwhile, a 500-bed temporary hospital is being set up at Tadipatri which will augment the available health infrastructure in the district.