Positivity rate falls to 5.52 in Anantapur, lowest in 2 months

ANANTAPUR

14 June 2021 00:06 IST

Cumulative fatalities cross 1,000 in the district

The district’s COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to its lowest in the second wave at 5.52 on Sunday, but the number of cumulative fatalities crossed the 1,000-mark (1,002) with a steady death rate since May 1.

The last time the district saw a decline in positivity rate was on June 1 with 5.94%, dropped from 12% the previous day. But the officials said that was an aberration, as all Rt-PCR tests were halted for a day at VDR Laboratory and rapid antigen tests were done instead, leading to a false figure. The positivity rate went back to 14% a couple of days later.

In the last 43 days of the second wave, the district added 66,902 new cases taking the cumulative tally to 1,49,594 and at least 341 deaths at an average of 8 deaths a day.

The total number of samples tested from the beginning of the pandemic are 17,40,788. Of them, 5,22,075 samples were collected from urban areas out of which 65,345 turned positive, registering a 12.52% positivity rate in the urban locations. The number of tests in the rural areas was 12,18,713 with a positive rate of 6.88% (83,824) till Sunday.

Out of the 1,064 hospital beds occupied on Sunday, 145 were in ICU and 717 oxygen-supported and the remaining 202 were non-oxygen beds. The district has 1,842 active cases as of Sunday, with 778 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has asked the medical and health department to focus on immunisation as that was the only way to curb the spread. The district has so far administered 8,48,678 doses, with 6,50,739 persons receiving one dose and 1,97,939 persons receiving both doses.