Positive cases cross 1,000 in Anantapur

Anantapur district is preparing for another round of complete lockdown from Sunday with close to 100 cases getting reported everyday.
The cumulative total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district reached 1,137 and 50 persons got discharged on Saturday. The district now figures in the third place in the State for the highest number of COVID-19 cases.
The district tested more than 60,000 samples so far and is aggressively campaigning among people on wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu announced that shops in the district would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. only from Sunday. Beyond 11 a.m., only medical shops would be allowed.
With a large number of cases getting reported everyday, the Collector said people coming in trains and getting down at Kadiri, Guntakal, Gooty, Anantapur and Dharmavaram were adding to the number of positive cases.
The relaxations given after Lockdown 4.0 had contributed to the significant rise in the number of cases, the administration believes.
Sale of masks and face shields too has picked up in the district with shops providing several options.
Meanwhile, vulnerable groups with symptoms are being given priority in COVID-19 tests.
