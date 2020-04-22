Positive cases breach the 800-mark

With two more persons succumbing to COVID-19 and 56 new cases registered in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, the toll touched 24 and the tally of positive cases reached 813 in the State. The two deaths were reported from Guntur district.

On the brighter side, 24 patients – eight from Guntur, five from Anantapur, four each from Nellore and Kadapa, two from Krishna and one from Visakhapatnam – were discharged from the COVID-19 hospitals in the last 24 hours after recovering from the disease, taking the tally of those who recovered so far to 120. The number of active cases in the State is 669.

Continuing to witness an increasing number of cases, Kurnool and Guntur districts reported 19 new cases each. With these, the tally in both the districts touched 203 and 177 respectively. Guntur also reported eight deaths so far, the highest in the State.

The number of new cases in other districts was as follows: Chittoor six, Kadapa five, Prakasam four, and Krishna three.

With 19 of the 21 persons who had tested positive in Visakhapatnam recovering so far, there were only two active cases in the Port City.

The tally of positive cases in others districts was Krishna (86), Nellore (67), Chittoor (59), Kadapa (51), Prakasam (48), West Godavari (39), Anantapur (36), and East Godavari (26).

Testing ratio

Meanwhile, the State claimed that it was ahead of other States in the COVID-19 tests per million ratio by conducting 813 tests as of Wednesday.

So far, 41,512 samples had been tested. In the last 24 hours, 5,757 samples were tested. Among them, 3,082 samples were tested using the TrueNat kits, the Health Department said in a release.

Rajasthan, which was leading until Tuesday, is now in the second position with 809 tests per million.