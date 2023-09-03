‘Poshan Maah’ utsavams held at all Anganwadi centres

September 03, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department were celebrating ‘Poshan Maah’ utsavams in the Anganwadi Centres across the State.

“Poshan Maah’, aimed at enlightening mothers on the importance of taking a nutritious diet, was being celebrated in about 55,600 Anganwadi Centres, said the WD&CW Department officers.

During ‘Poshan Maah’, dieticians and doctors will explain to pregnant and lactating women the need to take healthy diet, said Krishna District WD&CW Project Director, S. Suvarna.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instructions have been given to the Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), Anganwadi supervisors, workers and ayahs to display the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Kits and explain to the beneficiaries the importance of consuming nutritional diet,” the PD told The Hindu on Sunday.

“In all, 1,707 Anganwadi Centres are there in Krishna district, in which 15,954 pregnant and lactating women were enrolled in eight projects,” Ms. Suvarna said.

The CDPOs and the Anganwadi staff will conduct meetings and display milk, leafy vegetables, pulses and eggs during the utsavams, the PD said.

“The dieticians will explain the importance of consuming millets, ragi malt, chikkies and other nutritious foods to the mothers,” Ms. Suvarna said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT