Posani assumes office as Chairman of AP Film Development Corporation

Govt. keen on developing film industry in Vizag, will take forward its objectives, the actor says

February 03, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Posani Krishna Murali taking charge as the Chairman of APSFTVTDC at APSRTC Administrative Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday.  

Posani Krishna Murali taking charge as the Chairman of APSFTVTDC at APSRTC Administrative Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

:

Actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali assumed office as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) here on Friday.

He said that he had thorough knowledge of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The issues and steps to be taken to support the industry would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was a quintessential grassroots leader. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been addressing the people’s problems promptly. “It is for this reason I admire him,” he said. 

The State government would support the film industry in all aspects. It was keen on developing the film industry in Visakhapatnam. “As the chairman of the Corporation, I will strive to take forward the State government’s objectives and goals,” he said.

Former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that the State government earmarked 100 aces in Visakhapatnam for the film industry. Necessary permissions would be given, and Mr. Krishna Murali would discharge his duties as per the expectations of the Chief Minister. Message-oriented films would be made through Film Development Corporation, he said.

Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvati, AP State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu, AP Fibernet Chairman Goutham Reddy, FDC former chairman Ambika Krishna, film producer Kalyan, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and I &PR Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy were among those present.

