Port City stays anchored at home

It is not just the main roads but also many residential colonies, which wore a deserted look as citizens voluntarily locked themselves in their homes as part of the ‘Janata Curfew’ in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

A few two-wheelers, cars and trucks, and a good number private travel buses were, however, seen plying. Many of the Visakhapatnam-bound private travel buses which left Hyderabad, Chennai, and other places on Saturday evening were delayed and reached the city after 7 a.m.

Deserted bus and train stations

With the cancellation of most trains and RTC buses, the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, Dwaraka Bus Station (RTC Complex), and Maddilapalem Bus Station wore a deserted look. Police, officials, journalists, and volunteers were the only ones moving on the roads.

International flights have already been cancelled and domestic operators have also reduced their flights as many passengers are voluntarily cancelling their travel in response to the call given by the government to postpone all their non-essential travel. “Yesterday (Saturday) 16 flights, including four international services, have been cancelled. Domestic operators have reduced their flights in view of the drop in patronage due to passengers cancelling their trips. SpiceJet has cancelled its flights to Chennai, Vijayawada and Delhi today. Do did AirAsia to Bengaluru, and Air India to Port Blair, so far today,” Airport Director M. Raja Kishore told The Hindu on Sunday morning.

Bus operator fined

Nithin, a techie from the city, employed in Cognizant, Chennai, arrived by a private travel bus at NAD Kotha Road Junction around 8 a.m. “Our bus was stopped at the Andhra border and the Transport Department officials levied a fine on the bus operator and told him that he should not return before March 31. Paying Guest accommodation in Chennai have closed with the number of COVID-19 cases growing in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Roadside eateries, mechanic shops and pan shops remained closed and the ubiquitous fruit vendors the along the highways too were missing.