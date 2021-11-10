Porata committee members to picket steel plant administrative building on Nov. 12

Members of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee will picket the administrative building of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on November 12 and will also block all the five gates of the plant from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This is being done as protest against the reported visit to the plant by private HR consultants.

“We have information that consultants from a multi-national firm have come to the VSP to speed up the 100% strategic sale of the plant,” said a member of the VUPPC.

The employees of the plant along with members of various trade unions have been protesting against the the sale of the public sector steel plant to private players, since it was announced in January this year by the Union government.