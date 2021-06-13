Populist schemes bankrupted State: BJP

VIJAYAWADA

13 June 2021 23:14 IST

At high-level meet, leaders oppose move to increase property tax, monetise prime lands

A meeting of the senior leaders of the State BJP held here on Sunday resolved to fight against the proposed increase in property tax and mount pressure on the government to solve the problems being faced by the farmers in selling their produce.

Addressing the media after the deliberations, BJP State general secretary and MLC P.V.N. Madhav said the meeting took note of the government’s “anti-people policies” and the need to scale up the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Besides, the meeting decided to have deliberations of the State party executive committee in the virtual mode on June 28.

Mr. Madhav said the leaders were critical of the populist schemes being implemented by the government at the expense of development.

The “money distribution spree” landed the State in bankruptcy, he said. The party objected to increasing various taxes when people were reeling under the impact of COVID-19.

He said that the meeting also faulted the government’s proposal to monetise prime lands in cities.

“The government has utterly failed in paddy procurement,” he added.

On the political front, the State BJP decided not to forge an alliance with any other party having already tied up with the Jana Sena Party.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP State party affairs in-charge V. Muraleedharan, co in-charge Sunil Deodhar, national organising secretary Shiv Prakash, national general secretary D. Purandeswari, national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, State president Somu Veerraju and former president Kanna Lakshminarayana were among those present at the meeting.