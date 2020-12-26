Population equal to four districts being provided houses, says CM

In a snipe at TDP, he says the mammoth mission turned ‘yellow faces’ red

The State government is distributing 68,361 acres of land, the market value of which is ₹25,530 crore, among 31.75 lakh poor families under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ (houses for the poor) scheme across the State, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the beneficiaries after unveiling the pylon of the scheme here on Friday, marking the State-wide launch of the programme to distribute house site pattas and construction of houses for the poor. He also inspected the model house here on the occasion.

“A whopping 1.24 crore population is being guaranteed housing facility across the State under the scheme. The number of beneficiaries is equal to the total population of four districts – East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa and Srikakulam (2011 census),” the Chief Minister said.

“By 2023, the government will build more than 17,000 villages,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

In an indirect snipe at the TDP, he said, “The mammoth housing mission has turned ‘yellow’ faces red. The government will also spend ₹7,000 crore for construction of parks, schools and health clinics in the new habitations.”

‘Manifesto sacred’

“I consider the two-page election manifesto as a sacred document. In tune with it, the government is fulfilling the housing promise made to every family that meets the eligibility criteria, irrespective of caste and creed, or political affiliation. For me, it is a boon to be a part of a scheme that helps the needy realise their dream of owning a house,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He said the government had earmarked ₹50,940 crore for the construction of houses under the housing scheme. In the first phase, 15.60 lakh houses would be built in 18 months, he added.

“At present, the government is distributing D-Patta to the beneficiaries due to the legal hurdles associated with granting the ‘right to sale’. However, the ‘right to sale’ will be accorded once the hurdles are cleared,” the Chief Minister said.

Asserting that the housing programme would give a boost to the rural economy, the Chief Minister said lakhs of people engaged in nearly 30 occupations associated with the construction industry would be guaranteed employment in the years to come.