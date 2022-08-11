Poornahuti marks conclusion of Pavitrotsavams at Tirumala temple
The three-day annual Pavitrotsavams concluded with Poornahuti at the Lord Venkateswara temple here on Wednesday.
Special rituals were preformed at the yagasala in the morning, followed by Snapana Thirumanjanam to the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts.
Later in the evening, the deities were taken out in a grand procession around the shrine.
