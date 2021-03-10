Poor voting percentage disappoints officials in Vizianagaram

Voters strictly followed social-distancing norms in several booths in Vizianagaram district, on March 10. Photo: Special Arrangement

10 March 2021 12:35 IST

The poll percentage was only 18.02% in Vizianagaram but other municipalities are relatively better with the voters’ turnout.

As expected, voting percentage has not crossed even 20% by 10 a.m. in Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, thanks to poor distribution of voters’ slips and confusion over identification of the respective polling booths.

Many voters have votes in other divisions instead of their localities. The poll percentage was only 18.02% in Vizianagaram but other municipalities are relatively better with the voters’ turnout. Saluru witnessed 25.09% followed by Bobbili with 24.83%.

As far as Paravatipuram is concerned, it recorded 23.99% by 10 p.m. Nellimarla Nagar Panchat recorded 24.46%. Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Election observer Kantilal Dande reviewed the polling and directed the concerned officials to ensure voting right for each and every person by helping them to locate their polling booths.

Dr. Hari Jawahartlal cast his vote in Kanapaka Youth Hostel. Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his family members exercised their voting right in 39th division near Gurajada Public School. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari expressed happiness over the peaceful polling in all five places in the district.