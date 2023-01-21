ADVERTISEMENT

Poor response to APERC public meeting on new power tariffs

January 21, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 09:55 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) organised the programme to hear the voice of the people who can express their objections and suggestions for the new power tariffs

V. Kamalakara Rao

Only about 35% of the registered speakers spoke at the virtual public hearing on new electricity tariffs 2023-24, at the corporate office of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Distribution Company Limited here on Friday.

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) organised the programme to hear the voice of the people who can express their objections and suggestions for the new power tariffs.

While the first 23 persons registered their names to speak within the deadline, only eight of them spoke on the second day. Eleven persons registered their names on Saturday, but only four of them spoke.

Most of them spoke on agricultural connections and other issues.

“Since there is no proposal to increase electricity charges this time, the response to the programme is very low,” an official told The Hindu.

On the final day on Saturday, 18 registered persons are expected to speak.

People can browse the link - https://ncubestreamings.com/apercpublichearing - for the live programme.

