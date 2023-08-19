Poor quality ration being given at Anganwadis, pregnant women complain to child rights panel

August 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

Pregnant and lactating women complained to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman, K. Appa Rao, that stale and poor quality material was being provided to them under Take Home Ration (THR) at two Anganwadi centres here.

Mr. Appa Rao made a surprise visit to Darsipeta and Lambadipeta Anganwadi Centres in the city recently.

Under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme, the government is implementing THR for pregnant and lactating women at Anganwadi Centres. Fortified rice, red gram, oil, groundnut chikky, milk, rice flakes, eggs, ragi flour and jaggery are being supplied as part of a nutritious diet plan.

“In ragi flour, insects were found and I alerted the Anganwadi staff immediately. We request the government to maintain quality in THR,” said a woman, Saikam Brahma Tejaswini.

Another pregnant woman, Jyothi, complained that poor quality chikkies were distributed recently, and worms were also found.

Shocked over the complaints, Mr. Appa Rao said the issue would be taken to the notice of higher officials and it would be ensured that fresh, quality stocks are supplied to pregnant and lactating women and children at Anganwadi Centres.

“The government is spending crores of rupees under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes in the State. Action will be taken against the officers or the staff found negligent,” he said.

He told the women not to consume stale and spoiled food items and complain about the matter to the officers concerned by calling toll-free number 1967.

He verified the kitchen, stock and attendance registers, staff particulars and directed the ayahs to maintain hygiene in the centres.

When contacted, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) NTR District Project Director G. Uma Devi said that the material being supplied under YSR Sampoorna Plus (THR) was being tested in labs frequently.

“We verify the material in the Anganwadi Centres, in case of complaints, and blacklist suppliers if they are found to be supplying poor quality stocks,” she said.