Poor people will lead a decent life in Andhra Pradesh as long as Jagan is Chief Minister, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

April 08, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday said that the poor people would lead a respectable life and improve their economic standards in the State as long as Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister. Along with Sringavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, he participated in YSR Aasara programme in S.Kota.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana said that ₹7.83 crore was being credited into the accounts of 1312 self-help groups. He said that all welfare schemes for common people were being implemented in a transparent manner without giving any scope for corruption.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that around 14,000 women of self help groups would get benefited with this financial assistance.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao was present.

Meanwhile, all the MLAs in the district took part in the door-to-door campaign, Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan, programme in their respective constituencies.