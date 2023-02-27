Poor implementation of Joint Action Plan on prevention of drugs worries child rights bodies in Andhra Pradesh

February 27, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated February 28, 2023 12:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had developed a Joint Action Plan (JAP) to prevent drug abuse and trafficking of children and directed officers concerned to implement it strictly.

Though NCPCR issued the JAP in February 2021, proper steps were not taken to follow the action plan, due to which drugs remained available near education institutions and many children were addicts, said AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) chairman K. Appa Rao.

“On January 16, 2023, NCPCR member secretary Rupali Benarjee Singh held a virtual meeting with officials and NGOs and sought a status report on the implementation of JAP. In many districts, the commissions’ guidelines were ignored,” said an NGO representative.

NCPCR had asked whether JAP was being followed in all districts, any review meeting was conducted to check the availability of drugs, tobacco products and other sedatives, whether CCTVs were installed in liquor outlets, medical shops and schools, how many cases were registered under sections 77 and 78 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, (which prevents supply of liquor or any drug to children and using them for peddling or smuggling drugs or psychotropic substances).

The commission had given directions to organise training programmes on prevention of drugs and sensitisation programmes for students on the consequences of drugs. The member secretary asked whether mapping of children using drugs were made, ‘Prahari Clubs’ were constituted in schools, de-addiction centres were arranged and any measure was taken to prevent the sale and supply of drugs.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Mr. Appa Rao said that JAP was not being followed in many places, no ‘Prahari Club’ was constituted, children addicted to drugs were not mapped and review meetings were not conducted.

“The situation is alarming in some districts. Drugs, liquor, ganja and tobacco products were being supplied in schools and colleges in many villages. But, no proper measure is being taken by officials concerned to prevent the drug abuse,” Mr. Appa Rao said, adding that implementation of NCPCR’s JAP would be discussed with the officials .

Recently, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao conducted a meeting with social welfare, medical and health, excise, drug control authority, education, police, education, child welfare committee, women development and child welfare and NGOs and told them to follow the directions of NCPCR on prevention of drug abuse.

“The joint director of special enforcement bureau (SEB) is the nodal officer for implementation of JAP. We are taking steps to check the availability of drugs at education institutions, and book drug peddlers and suppliers,” said a Women Development and Child Welfare department officer.