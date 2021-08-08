Ponduru khadi needs a helping hand, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a handloom stall at Ponduru in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

SRIKAKULAM

08 August 2021 00:19 IST

‘We will try to extend liberal loans to weavers to help them gain tech edge’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was according top priority for promotion of khadi and handloom products and had taken a series of steps that included establishment of exclusive mega handloom clusters in the country.

Participating in the National Handloom Day celebrations at Ponduru village in the district, Ms. Sitharaman said handloom marketing had gone up to ₹18,000 crore in 2020-21 from ₹9,000 crore in 2014-15.

Handloom cluster

Later, interacting with the khadi artisans, she promised to take up with the officials concerned the proposal to set up a handloom cluster at Ponduru on the lines of the one established at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

Ms. Sitharaman directed the NABARD and Lead Bank officials to extend loans to maximum number of artisans.

“Ponduru khadi is famous across the country. To promote it further, it needs a helping hand. We will try to extend more loans to enable the weavers to adopt new technology,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath sought the Union government’s support for the handloom industry in the State.

GI tag needed: MP

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said Geographical Indication (GI) for the Ponduru khadi would help it gain international recognition and ensure remunerative price for the products.

District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said that proposals were being made for the establishment of a handloom cluster at Ponduru.

Earlier, Ms. Sitharaman garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. She visited stalls in the exhibition, interacted with the artisans, and sought to know their income sources and grievances.

MPs B. Chandrasekhar and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar, and senior officials were present.