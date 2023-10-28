Polytechnic students urged to engage in innovative projects, explore online courses

October 28, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Training, S. Suresh Kumar has directed the officials to encourage students of polytechnic colleges to look beyond their curriculum and engage in innovative projects, publish papers and explore online courses.

Speaking at a conference on “Transforming Polytechnic Academics - Towards a Globally Competitive Workforce” held in Vijayawada on Saturday October 28, Mr. Suresh Kumar spoke about the significance of technical skills and said that they should be the driving force to general employment opportunities. Principals of the government and private polytechnic colleges across the State attended the meet.

He asked them to invite parents on a regular basis and talk to them about the significance of prioritising employment opportunities over pursuing higher education after completion of a diploma course by their wards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Suresh Kumar also wanted them to engage skill counsels in technical education and establish a vocational education ecosystem for training students in emerging technologies. He urged them not to lose sight of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines and implement credit system. Maintaining standards is important, he emphasised and informed that the department was taking up an academic audit.

Mr. Suresh Kumar also appreciated the efforts of the Department of Technical Education in bringing out textbooks and lab-manuals at reasonable prices for students. He inaugurated the newly-developed website of the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) and felicitated the authors and editors of the textbooks brought out by the department.

Director of the Department of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said the principals and the department officials should ensure effective implementation of reforms, in alignment with NEP 2020.

She said add-on courses were being designed in alignment with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) guidelines and that students would undergo an intensive training in these courses. Students would also have the choice of opting for online training programmes available in the SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) portal and certificates and additional credits would be awarded for these programmes.

Referring to the ‘academic audit’ by the department, she said State-level rankings would be given to polytechnic colleges, both in the government and private sectors.

Deputy Director (Training and Placement) M.A.V. Ramakrishna, Joint Director of Technical Education V. Padma Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.