Polytechnic students in Andhra Pradesh to learn about green economy

March 22, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a new initiative that aims to provide exposure to polytechnic diploma students in the areas of sustainability, employability and entrepreneurship by equipping them with knowledge and skills to succeed in the green economy goals, the Department of Technical Education has signed an agreement with Delhi-based Learning Links Foundation.

The agreement was signed by Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani and Learning Links Foundation senior general manager Vandana Chowdhary on March 22 (Friday).

As part of the pact, an 11-hour course will be offered free of cost to second and final year polytechnic students who will receive a joint certification issued by Ernst and Young (EY) and Microsoft at the end of the course.

Ms. Nagarani said as part of the course, students would be given guidance to find suitable jobs and training opportunities, besides throwing light on sustainable practices in workplace and on entrepreneurial leadership.

She said initially, the programme would be implemented in polytechnic colleges in Visakhapatnam region and replicated in all the colleges in the State later.

Deputy Director of Training and Placement M.A.V. Ramakrishna and Learning Links Foundation programme manager Pradeep Kumar were also present.

