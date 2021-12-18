Andhra Pradesh

Polytechnic student dies in mishap

An 18-year-old student was killed and seven others were injured when the tractor in which they were travelling overturned at Kambalapadu near Podili on Saturday.

In all, 30 students as part of a field study were going to a farm by the tractor when the link with the trailer snapped and it overturned after the vehicle was hit by a speeding car, police said.

The deceased was identified as N. Koteswari. The injured were rushed to private hospitals in Ongole for better treatment.

Congress leaders Sk. Saida and Sripathi Prakasam called on the injured and demanded that the State Government announce liberal compensation to the bereaved family.


