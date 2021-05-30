Polytechnic lecturer aspirants denounce delay in releasing results

VIJAYAWADA

30 May 2021 23:18 IST

They urge APPSC Chairman to release status note

Delay on the part of the A.P. Public Service Commission (APPSC) in announcing the results of the examination conducted in March last year to fill vacant posts of lecturer in polytechnic colleges in the State, is causing anxiety and stress among 400 aspirants.

“There has been an inordinate delay. The notification for the examination was issued in December 2018. The examination was conducted in March 2020 and interviews were conducted in March this year. But the final list of selected candidates has not yet been declared,” says Tirumanadham Raviteja, one of the aspirants.

Pointing to the fact that the second wave of COVID-19 had cut down on the existing jobs in the private sector and people, especially those from the middle class, were facing severe financial crisis in the absence of a source of income, Mr. Raviteja said the commission should take note of the plight of the candidates and announce the results without further delay.

Advertising

Advertising

The candidates point out that the results of the examination conducted for the posts of degree college lecturer, which were simultaneously conducted by the commission, had already been declared.

“The commission should at least release the marks memo of the candidates based on which many of them can decide on their future course of action,” said Mr. Raviteja.

Clueless about the cause of the delay, the candidates urged the commission Chairman to issue a status note, explaining the reason for the delay and the tentative date of the announcement of the result.