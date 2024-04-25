POLYCET-2024 to be held across Andhra Pradesh on April 27

April 25, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The POLYCET-2024, the common entrance test for students seeking admissions to polytechnic colleges across the State, will be held in 442 centres on April 27.

Addressing a meeting organised to review the arrangements to conduct the test, Principal Secretary of the Department of Skill Development and Training S. Suresh Kumar said that in view of the severe summer, emergency medical services will be available at the exam centres.

1,59,783 candidates

Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said 1,59,783 candidates have registered for the test, of which 64,538 are girls and 95,254 boys. Sixty-five coordination centres have been set up across the State, and 26 district-level examiners, 62 coordination centre-level examiners and 442 exam centre-level examiners appointed. There will be one invigilator for every 24 students. Police presence at the exam centres has been requested for, she added.

She said students who faced problems paying fees online should bring a valid application form to the examination centre, where they can pay the fee directly and get the hall ticket.

She said in view of the election rallies and public rush, students should start early from home to reach the exam centres in time.

Joint Director of the Department of Technical Education Velaga Padmarao, Secretary of Technical Education and Training Board Ramana Babu, Controller of Examinations Janakiram, Deputy Secretary Ravi Kumar, Joint Director (Academic) Satyanarayana Murthy, Deputy Director (Tech) Kalyan, Deputy Director (Academic) Vijaya Bhaskar, Deputy Secretary Prasad Babu and others participated in the meeting.