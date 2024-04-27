ADVERTISEMENT

POLYCET-2024 exam conducted peacefully across Andhra Pradesh

April 27, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Technical Education, Chadalavada Nagarani, at an exam centre in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET-2024) was conducted peacefully in 442 examination centres across the State on Saturday. Out of the 1,59,989 students who registered for the exam, 1,41,978 (88.74%) of them appeared.

Commissioner of the School Education Department, S. Suresh Kumar, who is also the Principal Secretary of the Skill Development and Training Department, visited the exam centres at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada.

Commissioner of Technical Education, Chadalavada Nagarani also visited several examination centres across districts. She said that the department would attempt to release the results before May 10 and start the new academic year in the first half of June, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US