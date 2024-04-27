GIFT a SubscriptionGift
POLYCET-2024 exam conducted peacefully across Andhra Pradesh

April 27, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Technical Education, Chadalavada Nagarani, at an exam centre in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET-2024) was conducted peacefully in 442 examination centres across the State on Saturday. Out of the 1,59,989 students who registered for the exam, 1,41,978 (88.74%) of them appeared.

Commissioner of the School Education Department, S. Suresh Kumar, who is also the Principal Secretary of the Skill Development and Training Department, visited the exam centres at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada.

Commissioner of Technical Education, Chadalavada Nagarani also visited several examination centres across districts. She said that the department would attempt to release the results before May 10 and start the new academic year in the first half of June, 2024.

