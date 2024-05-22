GIFT a SubscriptionGift
POLYCET-2024 admissions from May 23; classes to commence from June 10

Published - May 22, 2024 08:03 am IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

The process of admissions in Polytechnic colleges in the State will start from May 23 (Thursday), said Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani.

Addressing a meeting at the department office on May 21 (Tuesday), Ms. Nagarani said a notification to this effect would be released on May 22 (Wednesday). She said students can make online payment of admission fee from May 24 to June 2, verification of certificates would be done from May 27 to June 3 and students can exercise their options from May 31 to June 5.

Changes in the options, if any, can be made on June 5, allotment of seats would be completed by June 7 and classes will commence from June 10, she said. She said students can download their rank cards from the department website and attend the counselling sessions for admission.

Out of the total number of 1,42,035 students who appeared for POLYCET-2024, 1,24,430 (87.61%) of them qualified the entrance test.

Joint Director, Department of Technical Education Velaga Padma Rao, Additional Secretary S.V.R.K. Prasad, State Technical Education and Training Council secretary Ramana Babu, Chief Camp Officer Vijaya Kumar, Deputy Director Vijaya Bhaskar and officials of the National Informatic Centre participated in the meeting.

