ADVERTISEMENT

PolyCET-2023 preliminary key will be released on May 13, says official

May 10, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The results will be declared in 10 days followed by the release of admission schedule, says Commissioner for Technical Education C. Nagarani

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

PolyCET-2023 candidates entering an examination centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Commissioner for Technical Education C. Nagarani on May 10 (Wednesday) said that the preliminary key for Poly CET-2023 would be released on May 13 (Saturday).

Addressing the media after inspecting some examination centres in NTR and Guntur districts, she said the preliminary key would be available on the website http://sbtetap.gov.in and the final key was expected to be released by May 16 (Tuesday).

She said the results would be declared in 10 days followed by the release of the admission schedule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She said of the 1,60,329 candidates who had registered for the entrance examination, 1,43,529 (89.56 %) appeared for it in 499 centres. As many as 61 coordination centres were set up and 26 observers were appointed to ensure smooth conduct of the test. One invigilator was appointed for every 24 candidates, she added.

Principal Secretary (Department of Skill Development and Training) S. Suresh Kumar visited examination centres at Maris Stella College and Patamata Boys High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US