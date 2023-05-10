PolyCET-2023 preliminary key will be released on May 13, says official

May 10, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner for Technical Education C. Nagarani on May 10 (Wednesday) said that the preliminary key for Poly CET-2023 would be released on May 13 (Saturday).

Addressing the media after inspecting some examination centres in NTR and Guntur districts, she said the preliminary key would be available on the website http://sbtetap.gov.in and the final key was expected to be released by May 16 (Tuesday).

She said the results would be declared in 10 days followed by the release of the admission schedule.

She said of the 1,60,329 candidates who had registered for the entrance examination, 1,43,529 (89.56 %) appeared for it in 499 centres. As many as 61 coordination centres were set up and 26 observers were appointed to ensure smooth conduct of the test. One invigilator was appointed for every 24 candidates, she added.

Principal Secretary (Department of Skill Development and Training) S. Suresh Kumar visited examination centres at Maris Stella College and Patamata Boys High School.